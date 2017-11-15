Premiere: Equals - 'Husk' (ft. Awks)

Rising duo Equals are busy exploring their own world.

A unique sound, those interweaving R&B harmonies are delivered with a hard-edged funk that borders on the percussive.

New single 'Husk' is one of their most daring yet, with this singular artistic unit inviting a few friends into the studio.

Submotion Orchestra producer Ruckspin helped throughout, while those biting brass lines come from Killer Horns.

Equals comment: “It’s that burnt-out husk of hope that this time round – this time – things might just be different. Whether it’s a peng new club, the lure of Tinder lust, or Best New Music, it doesn’t take long for the shine to dim and for things to be the same as they ever were”.

The presence of Awks lifts the mood a little, her sensual vocal adding some light to the duo's R&B focussed shade.

Tune in now.

