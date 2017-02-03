Premiere: Engine-Earz Experiment ft. Ane Brun - 'Light From One'

Prash Mistry is nothing if not broad.

A producer, songwriter, arranger, and musician, his work defies categorisation, rejoices in the unexpected.

Using the name Engine-Earz Experiment, new album 'Symbols' is forthcoming on Circus Records.

Ahead of this, the producer has packed some of his fresh material into a teaser EP, and it contains some powerful moments.

'Light From One' contrasts his production with Ane Brun's evocative vocal, a wonderfully balanced collaboration that flits between light and shade.

Clash has first dibs on the video, tune in below.

