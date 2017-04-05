Premiere: encore! - 'California'

encore! is centred on the relationship between two brothers, to comrades in sound.

Bursting out of the suburbs of Versailles at the tail end of last year, the duo's frisky synth pop sound has a heavyweight appeal.

Crunching electro vibes resound, with the pair set to release their debut full length via Endless Summer this year.

New cut 'California' leads the way. The undulating synths aim shards of sound straight at the stereo, while the half-chanted vocals have a post-punk feel.

A righteous call to action echoes everyone from Soulwax to The Human League, 'California!' is the start of something special.

Photo Credit: Olivier Jeanne-Rose