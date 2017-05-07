Premiere: e.m.m.a. - 'Bijoux de Diamants'

e.m.m.a. preps her 'LA Mermaid' EP for Astral Plane with this new jewel.

The producer and DJ is one of club culture's most refreshing figures, able to communicate startling new ideas in a totally unpretentious way.

Five tracker 'LA Mermaid' is a neat cross-section of her current fascinations, a microcosm of different moods and fascinations.

Lush electronics set against that club-aware rhythmic chassis, 'Bijoux de Diamants' is the perfect stepping off point.

She tells us:

i think this sounds like the stars twinkling above the sea. the title is a reference to coco chanel's collection of the same name, because i was told she designed diamonds shaped like stars based on patterns in the road as she walked from the orphanage to school. i like creating things which draw on something as simple as that.

'LA Mermaid' is due to be released on July 14th.