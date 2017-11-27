Premiere: EMBRZ - 'Close 2 U' (ft. Harvie)

Everything EMBRZ touches turns to gold.
The Irish producer has that winning appeal, with his work translating into millions of streams and a global audience.
New single 'Close 2 U' is an exceptional piece of future pop, with EMBRZ building a potent electronic construction.
Australian talent Harvie supplies vocals, and there's an intense balancing act between the soaring digital tones and that emphatic delivery.
The Irish producer comments...
“When I wrote 'Close 2 U', I really wanted to channel that old EMBRZ sound. Some of my first ever releases, 'Slow Down' and 'Make Your Way' are still really special to me, and I wanted to try capture the same feelings I had when I wrote those songs. I feel like I'm in a really happy place writing-wise. It's important to challenge yourself and try out other styles, but I always find myself going back to writing emotional and nostalgic music. The music I first started out on.”
Tune in now.
Order 'Close 2 U' HERE.
