Premiere: Elza Soares - 'Pra Fuder' (Gilles Peterson & Simbad Remix)

Elza Soares is a startling talent.

Hailing from Rio de Janeiro, the singer fuses a remarkably broad palette of influences, matching dancefloor flair against free-jazz, samba, and so much more.

A handful of stellar performances in Europe last year saw the singer break out internationally, with Elza dazzling all who caught her live.

Breakout album 'The Woman At The End Of The World' is a singular document, so when record label Mais Um Discos decided to commission remixes they knew they needed someone special.

Gilles Peterson has long been a vocal advocate for Brazilian culture, and through his DJ sets has helped introduce Elza's music to fresh audiences.

The London selector teamed up with Simbad to re-work 'Pra Fuder', and it's a deft, exploratory take on the original.

Honing in on those rhythms, the duo find fresh life in Elza Soares' enthralling performance.