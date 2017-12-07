Premiere: Ella's Brother - 'What I Had In Mind'

Ella's Brother is too good to remain hidden.

The Edinburgh alt-pop talent has released a flurry of EPs, with each one seeming to signify a different chapter in his life.

The latest EP drops on July 6th, and it's assured yet innocent, matching bright colours, tones against rather more darker, nuanced lyricism.

Clash is able to premiere new song 'What I Had In Mind' and it's a bold return, laced with energy and arriving with impeccable timing.

Real name Raff Eragona, Ella's Brother focusses on lo-fi pop goodness and - on this evidence - we'll be making plenty of return visits.

Tune in now.

