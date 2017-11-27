Premiere: Elisa Coia - 'Morning Again'

The western is America's central creation myth, the story of how immigrants build an entire nation with their own hands.
Yet it's also one of the bloodiest - the western is soaked in violence, with gun-filled retribution awaiting anyone who treads on the wrong side of the tracks.
Elisa Coia explores this in her new video, a shoot to illuminate her infectious indie pop jammer 'Morning Again'.
Shown watching a TV screen, the western on display gradually fills your entire view, until the line between reality and fiction is completely erased.
A response to 21st century gun culture, Elisa explains: "It seemed only fitting that the visual should pay homage to Western films - a genre that celebrates gun-slinging violence in a classic American setting."
Co-director Pat Shahabian assisted throughout, while the cast also includes her sister Nika Lomazzo, a Providence-based trans activist and fellow Brooklyn-based artists NAIMA and Showtime Goma.
Tune in below.
