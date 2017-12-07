Premiere: Eli Way ft. Cehryl - 'Papercut'

Eli Way doesn't like to be rushed.

Everything the producer touches is exact, but it's also incredibly relaxed; you can hear it in the melody, the arrangement, even the beat.

Freshly signed to online powerhouse Majestic Casual, the producer's dappled, soft focus approach feels like a cool breeze on a hot Los Angeles day.

New song 'Papercut' pairs Eli Way's production against Cehryl's vocals, and the results are perfectly balanced.

Pared down hip-hop beats matched to 80s electro funk influences, that honeyed vocal pushes 'Papercut' in an entirely different direction.

Eli comments: "We hoped to capture the traditional boom-bap sound with a slightly more contemporary updated feel...”

Tune in now.

