Premiere: Eli & Fur - 'Something Was Real'

London duo Eli & Fur match pop impulses to a rich awareness of the possibilities afforded by club culture.

These experiences linger in the duo's lyrics, but also paint a rich context for their deep, lush digital productions.

New ‘Night Blooming Jasmine’ EP arrives shortly on Anjunadeep, with Eli & Fur catching the strange warmth of those late summer nights, and those early summer mornings.

We're able to share 'Something Was Real', a beautifully balanced, finely nuanced return that affords Eli & Fur plenty of space to operate.

They explain...

"I was walking home from a party that had gotten a bit out of control, my phone died and I’d left alone. My brain was in overdrive, the sun was rising and I was playing things over and over in my mind. Trying to decide whether or not to walk away from something, sometimes the not knowing can drive you crazy."

Dwelling on the unknown, exploring the uncharted, you can check out 'Something Was Real' below.

