Premiere: Eleanor K - 'This House Is Full'

Eleanor K has been many things in her life.

Born in the UK and now based in Los Angeles, she previously performed with Crystal Fighters before working on Vic Mensa's 2017 debut 'Autobiography'.

Yet all through this, however, Eleanor K has pursued a singular agenda. Darkly enticing pop music with some moments of real emotion, each release feels crisply executed.

New single 'This House Is Full' is incoming, and it's a manifesto of sorts, packed with extremes of light and shade.

The intense electronics combine with her urgent delivery, offering a sound that is both complex and completely enticing.

We're able to share the video - tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.