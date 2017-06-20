Premiere: ECKOES - 'Pieces'

ECKOES is a British born Nigerian talent, a songwriter of rich potential.
There's a soulful element to her music, but also a fragrant pop touch, a willingness to reach outwards, to invite others in.
New song 'Pieces' exemplifies this approach. Crafted in London, it locates a sensual side amidst the city's intense rush.
She explains: “In such a frenetic city, we crave intimacy but have to steel ourselves for protection. So when our bodies come together with carnal force, they shatter to pieces; and in this one moment of utter fragmentation, we to try to forget reality.”
At one point in the song ECKOES purrs: "I am the hunter now / I won’t lay my armour down..."
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.