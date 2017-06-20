Premiere: ECKOES - 'Pieces'

ECKOES is a British born Nigerian talent, a songwriter of rich potential.

There's a soulful element to her music, but also a fragrant pop touch, a willingness to reach outwards, to invite others in.

New song 'Pieces' exemplifies this approach. Crafted in London, it locates a sensual side amidst the city's intense rush.

She explains: “In such a frenetic city, we crave intimacy but have to steel ourselves for protection. So when our bodies come together with carnal force, they shatter to pieces; and in this one moment of utter fragmentation, we to try to forget reality.”

At one point in the song ECKOES purrs: "I am the hunter now / I won’t lay my armour down..."

Tune in now.

