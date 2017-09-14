Premiere: East Of My Youth - 'Broken Glass'

Iceland's creative community seems to propel bounteous glories.

Artful duo East Of My Youth match the compositional nuance of Herdís Stefánsdótti to the artistic flair of Thelma Marín Jónsdóttir.

Bringing out the best in one another, the project hinges on that relationship but encompasses so much more.

Stylish and soothing, their soundscapes turn pop songs into lengthy emotional treatises with an electronic bent.

New single 'Broken Glass' is a case in point: paranoid, introverted fare, it's completely entrancing.

Tune in now.

