Premiere: DYGL - 'Let It Sway'

Tokyo based DYGL have a real Anglophile streak.

The band are in love with the songwriting of The Kinks and The Libertines, Arctic Monkeys and The Who, resulting in a spiky, indie-centric viewpoint.

A real buzzband in their native city, DYGL are finally setting their sights on the country that first fired their creative imaginations.

Set to play two UK shows, the band have also decided to share rambunctious new track 'Let It Sway'.

Speaking of the track they say: “Some things feel like a waste of time in the beginning, but it’s important to keep at it. You can’t rest when you want to make music. Never rest your hands!”

Tune in now.

Catch DYGL at the following shows:

November

28 London Birthdays

29 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

