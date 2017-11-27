Premiere: Dream Estate - 'You'

Dream Estate started as a solo project, before gradually expanding.

Now a fully-fledged group, Dream Estate still retain that singular vision, matching ambient electronic pop against subtly layered textures of sound.

New single 'You' is a blissful return, with the beautiful sonics matching lyrical introspection that deals with personal insecurities and heartache.

Lead singer William Tse explains “the theme behind the song is insecure love. Its about not being able to judge a situation which could end with a happy ending, or an endless spiral of heartbreak and dependancy.”

Clash is able to share the full visuals for the track, with 'You' expanding in a vast creative universe.

Tune in now.

