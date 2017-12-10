Premiere: Douga - 'Partly'

Douga seem to cherish the impact music can have.

A band who long for the impact of a wonderful piece of songwriting, their own work is constructed with no small degree of care and attention.

New album 'Hidden Tapers & The Golden Tide' arrives shortly, constructed at Seed Studios in Manchester.

Seed Studios is also a community home in Manchester, where Johnny Winbolt Lewis as a carer and counsellor.

Out shortly, Clash is able to preview the album by unveiling new cut 'Partly', a hazy, Autumn piece of Americana with clear psychedelic overtones.

Johnny Winbolt-Lewis explains: "We're really excited to get the music out there and share this collection of tracks with everyone! We felt 'Partly' was a good starting point to introduce the new album. It carries on the harmonic presence in our sound and adds Pranam's guitar melodies. We reckon it offers something a little different to what's come before and is just a segment of the variety on our new record."

Tune in now.

