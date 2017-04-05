Premiere: Dominique - 'Use Me'

Dominique has the world at her feet.

A striking pop proposition, her songs match crisp electronics to a melodic flair that can't help but be contagious.

The internet has already fallen for her, with each new track seeming to go viral, sliding its way up the charts in the process.

New track 'Use Me' is an outrageous return, all lyrical suggestion and rolling beats that recall Lorde or Grime's more overtly pop statements.

Bouncy pop with a sting in its tail, Dominique explains that the song is "about being so hopelessly in love with someone that you’d do anything and everything just to be around them. Although the vibe of the song feels more upbeat and happy, it’s one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written."

"The song itself feels like a turning point in my artistic direction as most of my life has changed since I put out my EP in December. The music I’m writing and the songs I’m producing sound quite different from my older material and I feel like I’m evolving as an artist. I’m also pursuing different projects in my career, like producing for other artists. 'Use Me' details one of my first experiences doing so."

Tune in now.