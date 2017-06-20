Premiere: Dom McAllister - 'Only One'

London newcomer Dom McAllister feels remarkably fully-formed.

Perhaps that's his innate confidence, the way he approaches each note, or perhaps it's the sheer strength of the songwriting that has fuelled his opening singles.

Whatever it is, it's turning Dom McAllister into a sought after name, someone whose fresh, soulful approach is really turning heads.

New single 'Only One' airs first on Clash, and it finds his velvet vocal intermingling with some hazy yet beautifully uplifting electronics.

It's a digital romancer, a heart-on-sleeve hymn that pushes you up into the heavens...

Tune in now.

