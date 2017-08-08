Premiere: DJ Zinc x Shift K3Y - 'Soup Dragon'

DJ Zinc is a phenomenon.

A key part of UK club culture, as a producer and label owner he's responsible for over 1,000,000 record sales.

New EP 'Full House', though, finds the beat maker attempting something different. Working alongside a string of top names, DJ Zinc allies himself to some of the most forward thinking producers around.

He explains: "I had a lot of fun making this EP, with some of my favourite producers. Every one of the collabs is with someone whose music I play, so I knew the results would be club-ready bangers. From the musical bliss of MJ Cole to the lunatic bass of Lorenzo, the studio science of Shift K3y to the intricate workings of Jack Beats - the fresh angles from Holy Goof to the tidal wave of My Nu Leng… every track was a pleasure to make."

Clash is able to premiere 'Soup Dragon', a new track that features DJ Zinc working alongside Shift K3Y.

The two push each other harder and harder, the furious house workout lightened by that hilarious synth slide - a little like the Clangers' character that gives the track its name.

Tune in now.