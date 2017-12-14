Premiere: DJ Zinc ft. C4 - 'Definitely'

DJ Zinc is a figure steeped in underground culture, one of the foremost voices in bassline.

A new split 12 inch on Bingo Bass finds the producer facing off against Holy Goof, delivering two dexterous cuts.

The lead is a full collaboration with Holy Goof, the two beat makers challenging each other to go a little harder.

On the flip DJ Zinc serves up a UKG warmer, full of sprung rhymes, rattling snares, and even a guest spot from C4.

It's a little tougher, more direct than some UKG fare, with DJ Zinc asserting his trademark production voice on the track.

Out shortly, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.