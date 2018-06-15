Premiere: Dim Sum - 'Ta Doum'

Parisian producer Dim Sum is ready to reveal new single 'Ta Doum'.

The French talent has released a pair of EPs, outlining his crisp, infectious take on indie electronics.

Laced with colour, each new release broadens his approach, adding fresh technical skills and emboldening his emotional nous.

New single 'Ta Doum' is deeply rhythmic, using a percussive kick as its launching point for going a little deeper.

Commenting on the new single, Dim Sum adds, “Ta! doum! is the sound of the snare and the kick and it’s also the sound of the derbuka rolls in this new single. It is also what, I believe, the surrealist voice is singing along. To me, 'Ta Doum' starts as a carefree party track, but the vocals and the melody make you feel a bit of mystery and nostalgia.”

Tune in now.

