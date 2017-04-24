Premiere: De'Wayne Jackson - 'Coming Back Home'

Sometimes all you need is one song, one moment for everything to coalesce.

De'Wayne Jackson worked his whole life towards that moment, towards the point where he could reach that next level.

'Coming Back Home' is that song. Taken from new EP 'Don't Be Afraid' it's a startling construction, matching R&B textures against flecks of guitar.

Ready to soar, it's a track that gets under your skin, feeling wholly natural while still affording space for this Los Angeles newcomer to stamp out his identity.

De'Wayne tells Clash: "'Coming Back Home' is a reflection of how I was feeling at the time. Soon as I heard the chords, the words just came out of my body!"

"I was so focused on getting to the next level in music but also juggling two terrible jobs, one was driving a paint truck around LA, and the other was the graveyard shift at Taco Bell. It was scary and all my fears and worries made this song. It was a call out for help in the quietest way I could do it. I'm so thankful for this song."

Tune in now.

Catch De'Wayne Jackson at the following shows:

Thurs, Nov 2, 2017 - Orlando, FL

Fri, Nov 3, 2017 - Lake Park, FL

Sun, Nov 5, 2017 - Jacksonville, FL

Mon, Nov 6, 2017 - Atlanta, GA

Wed, Nov 8, 2017 - Boston, MA

Sun, Nov 12, 2017 - New York, NY

Mon, Nov 13, 2017 - Philadelphia, PA

Wed, Nov 15, 2017 - Chicago, IL

Sat, Nov 18, 2017 - Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, Nov 20, 2017 - Seattle, WA

Tues, Nov 21, 2017 - Portland, OR

