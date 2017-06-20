Premiere: Desert Sound Colony - 'Tethered'

Electronic composer Liam Wachs has been through many phases, many creative iterations.

Using the name Desert Sound Colony as an umbrella term for these projects, he recently completed an international tour with a three-piece line up.

Deciding to strip things back, Liam Wachs re-engaged with the elements of club culture that first fired his imagination, allowing his work to drift in fresh directions.

New EP 'Tethered' is the result. Out on February 12th, it matches brand new material to some specially curated remixes, and it marks yet another new junction for the producer's work.

We're able to premiere the title cut and it's a deeply physical workout, one with a meditative streak amid those endlessly fluctuating percussive undulations.

Desert Sound Colony labels it “most appropriate for an after hours session or a sunrise at a festival...” and we're inclined to agree.

Tune in now.

