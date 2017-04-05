Premiere: Deqn Sue - 'melanin'

Deqn Sue isn't about to let anything get in her way.

The American artist wants to build something special, wants to make music that transcends borders.

"I want to make music that lasts," DeQn Sue says. "Music that you will think about for years to come."

New album 'Juggernaut' is another step towards completing this journey.

Out on August 18th, it's a diverse, complex, intriguing document that fuses pop with R&B, hip-hop with electronic production.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'melanin', and it's a powerful, socially conscious blast of pop melody.

She sings: “black, brown, dark and light… don’t matter what you’re like, you are precious in his eye...”

Tune in now.