Premiere: Dense & Pika Go Disco With New Track 'Casino'

They’re already crushing 2017 with sets across Europe and the US, and their absolutely storming remix of Tiga’s ‘Louder Than A Bomb’, and now Dense & Pika look set to dominate the summer months with their latest cut, ‘Casino’.

The new release lands on their own label Kneaded Pains on 29th May and marks a slight departure for the duo, who are renowned for their hard-hitting techno cuts.

Working off a disco groove with killer strings, it retains a tough edge with a hint of house music. The duo say they were inspired by Daft Punk star Thomas Bangalter and the French duo’s classic 1997 Essential Mix.

“We were listening to a lot of old Thomas Bangalter stuff, that’s what I’ve been listening recently. The Daft Punk Essential Mix from 1997, classic,” says Alex Jones, one half of the duo.

“That sound, that rawness, that ethos, is so much better than a lot of stuff that’s around now. So we thought we’d have a good crack at it, with our USP; the heaviness,” he added.

Check out 'Casino' below.

‘Casino’ is available on Kneaded Pains on 29th May, pre-order it HERE.