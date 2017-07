Denis Horvat hits up AEON for his new EP 'LODI' and Clash has first dibs on the title track...

The EP drops in just a few moments, with the producer delivering some of those frisky twilight vibes.

All hypnotic synths and tumbling percussive energy, 'LODI' matches three different tracks, three different perspectives.

We're airing the title cut, and it's a blazing return - dark bass line and fragmented electronics, 'LODI' has that pared down after hours feel.

Tune in now.