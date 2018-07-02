Premiere: Delaire - 'You Boy'

Delaire took a while to find herself.

In a way, that's a story many women would recognise - the pressure to conform, to be a certain size, shape, or person has never been greater.

"I used to feel a huge amount of pressure to conform to this 'ideal' image portrayed within the media," she explains. "It took time for me to be comfortable in my own skin and be confident with what I have to offer."

Yet throughout it all, she knew she would find her own sound. Powerful pop with a mature feel, new single 'You Boy' is a mission statement of sorts.

She comments: "As a 28 year-old female, I want to be a voice of encouragement for other women my age that are trying to break into the industry. I want women to know it took me time to find my voice and my sound and that that's ok - we are allowed to take our time. I admire and respect all women in the industry for doing what they are doing and the way they are doing it. It's our choice. Let us get on with it."

Infectious and oddly moving, 'You Boy' is standing up for its own identity in the best possible way. Tune in below.

