Premiere: Dead Naked Hippies - 'Guillotine'

Even from their name alone it's easy to tell that Dead Naked Hippies are an uncompromising group.

Matching brittle post-punk elements to a desire to step outside songwriting norms, the band's probing search collides with expectations.

It's here that sparks fly. Hitting the studio, Dead Naked Hippies decided to strip things right down, to capture the electricity of their live shows in pristine audio.

New single 'Guillotine' is the result. Reminiscent of Dream Wife or even elements of early McLusky, it's a brutal yet remarkably precise offering.

"'Guillotine' is an exploration of grief," vocalist Lucy Jowett explains. "It's the fine line between wanting to retaliate to someone who has caused you hurt, versus choosing to cut out the dead weight they have created in your life."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Benge

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.