Premiere: Davina Moss ft. Shatz - 'Back & Forth' (Lauren Lane Remix)

Davina Moss constructs a special project for Emerald City, pairing up with dub poet Shatz for vital new cut 'Back & Forth'.

It's a deep, sultry groover, deep house dominated by dubby textures and Davina's knack of threading together different colours amidst a mosaic of sound.

The full package is worth grabbing two, with the label working alongside Davina Moss and Shatz to augment their fine original with some stellar re-working.

Lauren Lane is on remix duties, adding new tactile elements to the original, steering it gently further into the dancefloor while retaining that weighty heft.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.