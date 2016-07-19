Premiere: David Ramirez - 'Watching From A Distance'

It's a strange time to be an American.

The Trump Presidency is mired in controversy, and his much-stated ambition to build a wall between Mexico and the United States has caused much rancour between those communities.

Drawing on both Mexican and American heritage David Ramirez is particularly invested in this debate. Initially a roots-driven songwriter, his work has broadened to take on new styles, sounds and influences.

New album 'We're Not Going Anywhere' will be released on September 8th, and it contains traces of the political climate in its lyricism.

Clash is able to premiere new song 'Watching From A Distance', and it's tender lyricism leaves a lingering impression long after those final notes have faded.

Tune in now.

Catch David Ramirez at the following shows:

July

3 Brighton The Prince Albert

4 Manchester The Deaf Institute

6 Glasgow Stereo Cafe Bar

7 Newcastle Underground

8 Birmingham Actress & Bishop

9 Nottingham The Bodega

11 St Albans The Horn

12 London The Old Blue Last