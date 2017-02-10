Premiere: David Harks - 'Avalon'

David Harks has slowly, steadily carved out his own lane.

A composer with a drifting, dream-like sensibility, his music has seen him work with labels such as Sunday Best, Kitsune and Eskimo Recordings.

New single 'Avalon', released on new label Splinter , could well be the best thing he has yet placed him name against.

Recorded with Pete Cattermoul, bass player with indie-pop band Teleman, it's a warm, softly synthetic slice of prog-pop with an infectious, melodic feel.

David explains: "'Avalon' came to me in a dream - one minute I felt like a sponge in space bundled in warmth, the next I leaned out of the space ship and saw it all hurtling toward me on earth… Materialism, possession, an unstoppable wheel both ridged and exhausting… I wanted to counter this dream and turn back, head up out again and leave it all behind… And return to my spiritual home."

Tune in now.

