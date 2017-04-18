Premiere: Darkhouse Family - 'Space And Time'

Darkhouse Family is a Cardiff based project that wants to embrace the new.

Hinging on production team Earl Jeffers and Don Leisure, the pair move from electronic beats to organic textures, hip-hop to soul.

New album 'The Offering' is their first full length endeavour, and it features Kamaal Williams (aka Henry Wu, formerly of Yussef Kamaal), highly rated drummer Daf Davies, and strings from Jonathan Powell.

With a range of vocalists on show, 'The Offering' is incredibly diverse, yet with Darkhouse Family's distinctive approach sitting at the centre.

Clash is able to premiere new cut 'Space And Time', and it's a wonderfully spacious arrangement, pulling you in almost from the first note.

Soulful yet with that cutting beat, you can check it out below.

<a href="http://darkhousefamily.bandcamp.com/album/the-offering">The Offering by Darkhouse Family</a>

Darkhouse Family will host a launch party at brilliant corners, London on November 29th - details.

