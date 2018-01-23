Premiere: Dantevilles - 'Blackjack'

Manchester outfit Dantevilles have spent the past 12 months storming venues across the north.

Pointed indie anthems, the band's live shows have a barely contained sense of energy, matched to soaring ambition.

Heading into the studio, Dantevilles set about bottling this lightning, attempting to get that sound down on tape.

With new single 'Blackjack', it seems as though they've managed. Out tomorrow (January 26th) it's a fine return, all bristling chorus and belting riff.

Already a firm favourite with fans, it gained its first radio play a few moments ago, and we're pleased to ease it onto the web.

Dantevilles explain: "'Blackjack' relates to playing your cards right and if there is a risky hand, play it anyway..."

Tune in now.

