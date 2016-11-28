Premiere: Dancehall - 'Digging'

Dancehall emerge from the ashes of Kill Kenada and Ice Sea Dead People, two of London's tightest, most imposing punk outfits.
The band's new ethic is a little more in the post-punk direction, causting songwriting that delves into the dark.
Barbed wire guitar lines give way to searing vocals, while the caveman stomp of the drums matches Mudhoney's primitivism to a near-electronic accuracy.
New single 'Virgin' is incoming, but we've gone for the flip - 'Digging' recalls elements of The Fall and Ikara Colt (remember them?) and it's poised to explode.
Tune in now.
Catch Dancehall at the following shows:
June
21 Tooting Tram and Social
July
6 Blissfields Festival
Photo Credit: Keira Cullinane