Premiere: Dan Stock - 'Take It Too Far'

There's something about Dan Stock that feels timeless.

The rising songwriter feels as though he's walked straight off the set of a 50s biker movie, a real life Wild One with a bundle of incredibly well crafted songs.

Heavenly Recordings are already enraptured, and snapped up the Milton Keynes artist to release his debut EP.

Out now, 'Take It Too Far' is a fine introduction, a collection of superb individual pieces linking to create something more than the sum of its parts.

Sam Wisternoff has stepped in to craft a dazzling video for the title track, using repeated visuals effects to build on Dan's natural charisma.

Simple, stark and engaging, Dan said about the video:

Sam Wisternoff and I spent a fun day filming simple static shots of me performing and staring down the camera. He then took the footage away and added some clever animations which made for an end result which is reminiscent of Elvis Costello's 'Pump It Up' mixed with Edwyn Collins's 'A Girl Like You' and The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army'.

Sam Wisternoff the director added:

Using VHS tape (not footage, the physical tape) and guitar strings photographed in time-lapse, I wanted to create juddering lines to frame Dan in a variety of ways, keeping him the focus of the video.

With each section of the song getting more intense, zooming through shapes in order to take.

Can Dan Stock at the following shows:

May

9 London Old Blue Last

17-19 Brighton The Great Escape

22 London Sebright Arms

29 London Shacklewell Arms w/The Shacks

30 Manchester Soup Kitche w/The Shacks

31 Leeds Brudenell Community Room w/The Shacks

June

1 Glasgow Broadcast w/The Shacks

2 Nottingham Bodega w/The Shacks

5 Brighton Komedia w/The Shacks

