Premiere: Dan Bettridge - 'Heavenly Father'

Dan Bettridge grew up around soul music, with some of his earliest musical memories drawing on the hits of Stax and Motown.

It's a little wonder, then, that when this Ogmore-By-Sea (it's in the Vale Of Glamorgan) talent set about writing his own material that aspects of this legacy would become apparent.

A raw, husky voice with an incredibly natural feel, Dan Bettridge's songwriting matches his own undoubted vocal ability.

New single 'Heavenly Father' is online now, with Clash able to premiere the visuals. It's a probing work, a work of reflection - he comments...

"'Heavenly Father' has a couple of different meanings behind it. It’s one of the ‘questions’ in my debut album, meaning it’s purely inquisition for me. I didn’t try to answer some great question, which felt refreshing. Asking some things about my personal life and the way I see the external world too – their relation to each other."

Dan Bettridge is set to release his debut album later in the year (pre-order LINK ). Catch the songwriter live:

October

1 Edinburgh La Belle Angele

2 Glasgow Stereo

4 Leeds Brudenell Games Room

5 Manchester The Castle Hotel

6 Birmingham Ort Cafe

7 Bristol The Crofters Rights

8 Cardiff The Big Top

9 Brighton The Prince Albert

10 London Omeara

11 Portsmouth Little Johnny Russell's

