Premiere: Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons - 'Fly Away' (Jonas Rathsman Remix)

Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons settled down in the heart of Tuscany last year, aiming to work on something different.

Pushing forward, the beat crew began exploring fresh avenues, returning to their crate-digging years for a sign of what to do next.

New album 'Heart Of Sky' arrives on July 20th, with the music being pulled in all manner of new directions.

“The world influence is still there but it’s subtler,” Lazarus explains, “I’ve been digging in crates, searching for interesting, weird music in Middle Eastern record fairs. These inspirations appear throughout the new record, but after touring I knew I wanted to write the next record with the band, utilising the power of a soulful vocalist at the front.”

“My background is very much in soul music. I started buying records when I was 12, listening to pirate radio stations in London, going to soul all-dayers, jazz-funk, rare groove, I spent every penny on records with strong vocals and hooky choruses. On the new album, I thought maybe there was a way to connect that heart and soul to a positive, trippy, psychedelic sound.”

Lead cut 'Fly Away' is certainly soulful, but it's set against those undulating electronics, the gripping digital production and the awareness of live performance.

Jonas Rathsman steps in on remix duties, teasing out those trippy elements while also adding something new, something a little more direct.

Blistering electronics matched to an open-minded attitude, you can check out the remix below.

