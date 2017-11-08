Premiere: Crystal Bats - 'Anyone' (TRONICBOX Remix)

Rising duo Crystal Bats have a way with sound.

Sure, the pair's songwriting is astute, a refined and cultured take on synth pop, but it's the way each production envelopes you with its painterly touch that enthrals.

New single 'Anyone' is online now, with Crystal Bats deciding to hook up with an well-known acquaintance for a bonus re-work.

TRONIXBOX steps in on remix duties, after having met the London duo earlier this year. "I knew that I had to collab with these guys someday," he comments. "I visited the UK last October and we hung out, had a great time. ‘Anyone’ is very driven and energetic. Yet at the same time they've got this mesmerising sound that transports you to a completely new dimension. It's nostalgically futuristic."

"I approached the song by interpreting it from a different angle and exploring something of a more lyrical nature - I really love the fact that I could incorporate elements from the original song besides just the vocals. You can still hear the original ostinato on the keyboard and the beautiful texture of the bell pads. And Will's epic guitar solo at the climax really drives it home!"

Fracturing the initial production to explore fresh possibilities within the song, TRONICBOX seems to build outwards, respectful of the core Crystal Bats have provided.

For their part, Crystal Bats are delighted with the results: "He's the real deal. We're big fans and so to have him do his thing to one of our songs was a great privilege. Humbling, really."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.