Premiere: Crooked Teeth - 'Mirrors'

Crooked Teeth first met in Glasgow, introduced by mutual friends and a love for music.

A few years later the three coalesced, drawn together by the maelstrom of East London life. They explain:

“We wanted to be a band, that's all. It doesn't matter if it's a band for Hackney, Leytonstone, the nation, or our front living room. It's such a pleasure to do this as three beautiful souls that respect one another. Even more so when people dance to our sound.”

Frisky electronic pop with some noise overtones, Crooked Teeth's brittle tones recall those cold wave cuts, or even elements of LCD Soundsystem.

New cut 'Mirrors' is an apt introduction, all sharp edges and highly polished metallics - tune in now.