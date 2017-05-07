Premiere: Cristobal And The Sea - 'Goat Flokk' (Moscoman Remix)

Cristobal And The Sea felt that they couldn't simply sit still and allow Brexit to happen.

Enraged by political events over the past 18 months, the band allowed their feelings to fuel new album 'Exitoca'.

Due for release on September 22nd, lead cut 'Goat Flokk' matches those heavenly sounds to some righteous lyricism.

Berlin via Tel Aviv artist Moscoman steps in on remix duties, largely ripping out the rhythmic chassis of the track but retaining those wonderful vocals.

Re-wiring the track as he sees fit, the trippy vibes are matched to some undulating electronics that billow up around Cristobal And The Sea's songwriting.

Tune in below.

Catch Cristobal And The Sea at London's Moth Club on November 17th.