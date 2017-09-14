Premiere: County Line Runner - 'Hard To Find'

Adam Day is the songwriter's songwriter.

Leading Lyrebirds to cult acclaim, he turned solo, working with The Maccabees' Felix White and Florence Welch in the process.

Adopting the name County Line Runner, he's now ready to release 'Hard To Find' and it's an imposing return from the English talent.

Beautifully balanced, it recalls The War On Drugs or even Springsteen in its relentless forward surge.

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Adam Day's love-lorn romanticism bubbles to the surface in striking fashion. He sings:

"You'll go out of your mind trying to find what they need / Love is hard to find but it’s harder to leave..."

County Line Runner explains: "'Hard To Find' is about talking someone around. When there seems no way forward. They've hit that turning point in the road. It's when they're forced to go in a different direction..."

Tune in now.

