Premiere: Cordovas - 'Frozen Rose'

Nashville is one of America's true music hubs.

Residents call it The Music City, while recently Nashville has attracted a whole new generation of musicians.

Cordovas recorded their new album 'That Santa Fe Channel' in the city, their first for ATO Records.

Matching crunching indie rock with elements of county and Americana, it's a must for anyone who fell for Uncle Tupelo, Beachwood Sparks, or even luminaries such as Gram Parsons.

Set to launch a full UK tour this week, Cordovas will release their new album - produced by Milk Carton Kids' Kenneth Pattengale, no less - in August.

Ahead of both these events Clash is able to step in and share infectious new song 'Frozen Rose'.

There's a shade of gilded Southern harmonies at work here, combined with a songwriting sensibility which isn't afraid to express melancholy.

With temperatures rising across the UK, here's something to help you cool off a little.

Catch Cordovas at the following shows:

June

27 London Borderline

28 Brighton The Prince Albert

29 Bristol The Louisiana

July

1 Nottingham The Maze

3 Birmingham Kitchen Garden Café

4 Manchester Night & Day Café

5 Newcastle Gosforth Civic Theatre

7 Woodbridge Maverick Festival

