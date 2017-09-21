Premiere: Common Body - 'Luck Of The Draw' (Man Duo Remix)

Common Body is the latest mission from Cherish Kaya and Georgia Lee, two London-based musicians whose ventures always make for fascinating, perplexing listening.

The duo are currently fixated on the more artful end of synth pop, with new single 'Luck Of The Draw' recalling everyone from Hot Chip to Pet Shop Boys, Tears For Fears to Kate Bush.

Fusing this lineage with an awareness of 70s avant funk and modern club tropes, it's a single that genuinely leaves an impact.

Out now, 'Luck Of The Draw' has been re-worked by Man Duo, the Berlin based electronic duo that hinges on Jaakko Eino Kalevi and Long Sam.

An expansive, exploratory take on the original, the pointed synths and metallic production unites with Common Body's songwriting to make for something quite unexpected.

Tune in now.

