Premiere: Coltana - 'Break Her'

Coltana are part of the close-knit music scene that emanates from Brixton, the South London borough with a deep counter-cultural atmosphere.

Live, the band are a blur of fresh ideas and quicksilver riffs, songs that explode then dissipate in the blink of an eye.

Indie punk with a clear vision of what society could be, Coltana are unafraid to take aim at some of the negative aspects of British life.

New cut 'Break Her' focuses on the manner in which capitalist society plays women against one another, shattering the sisterhood and making feminism more difficult to advance.

Singer Catherine Martindale explains: “Jealousy is an emotion we aren't supposed to express, yet capitalism encourages it and so we are left isolated.”

Watch the video now.