Premiere: Chris Reardon - 'Bends' (Acoustic Session)

Chris Reardon spent most of his life in Hong Kong, before deciding to move to London.

Entranced by the city's music heritage the songwriter absorbed sounds by The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and more, before developing his own voice.

Folk-hewn and tender, his softly sculpted vignettes have a bittersweet feel.

New single 'Bends' was produced by Chris himself, and it's the end of a lengthy creative process.

“I knew I had something good but could never finish it”, he explains. Written over a two-year period, it was “one of those songs you keep returning to, hoping lightning will strike.”

Lightning certainly struck. Clash has nabbed a full acoustic session - check out this emphatic performance below.