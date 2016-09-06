Premiere: Charlz x Maths Time Joy - 'About Last Night' (Acoustic)

Charlz and Maths Time Joy went into the studio recently, eager to simply explore some fresh possibilities.

New single 'About Last Night' matches the impeccable production of Maths Time Joy with the sultry soul of Charlz, a divine pairing that wrings out fresh meaning from both sides.

Out now, it's a beautifully balanced collaboration, a laid back slow jam that arrives with some incredible detail both in the songwriting and the musicality itself.

The duo flipped the song round, recording an acoustic version and Clash is delighted to be able to introduce it to your ears. Charlz explains:

"Most of my songs start out as acoustic bedroom demos, and I thought it would be fun to circle back on that and post this acoustic version. I like the song in this voice, but the absence of maths' production makes me appreciate his talent even more."

Tune in now.