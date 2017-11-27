Premiere: Charlie Straw - 'Water Flows'

Charlie Straw needed to get away.

A relationship had begin to sour, and to escape rising tensions he went out towards the country, taking the train as far as he could muster.

Arriving somewhere in North Wales, he disembarked and then began work on new material, putting his feelings down into music.

'Water Flows' is the result. Charlie Straw's patient delivery renders new meaning from each word, his fragrant lyricism somehow pinning down those nebulous emotions.

It's a soothing listen, for sure, but it's also more than a little challenging; confronting difficult feelings, Charlie is able to find some kind of solace.

He explains...

"'Water Flows' was written on a solo trip to North Wales and is a song about inevitability. This song to me is about cutting things off in an on/off relationship. I didn’t write it because I was angry or upset, but more because I had finally accepted that we had run our course and it was never meant to be. Tobias Young produced the song and we recorded it in a DIY/bedroom set up in Yorkshire over the course of a weekend. This was also where I shot the photo for the artwork."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.