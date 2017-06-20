Premiere: Charles - 'Darker Shade Of Green'

Rising soul talent Charles has shared new single 'Darker Shade Of Green'.

Staking his claim with debut single 'Red. Green. Gold', the newcomer is now ready to focus on his next step.

Blossoming with every new release, Charles entered the studio recently with rousing confidence, able to focus on something fresh.

'Darker Shade Of Green' is inspired by love, but - as ever - the songwriter wants to look a little deeper, achieving a nuanced view.

Matching the gritty, hard-work side of a relationship to the rush of passion, 'Darker Shade Of Green' salutes those who make it work.

Produced by Gil Lewis, this new single is a fine return from an artist who could deliver something special in 2018.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.