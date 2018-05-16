Premiere: Chantitown - 'Cause And The Cure'

Chantitown has always been surrounded by creativity, always attempted to find her own voice.

It was only when falling under the spell of poetry, however, that she managed to achieve this, unlocking something in the process.

Each new song starts with the words, as Chantitown attempts to nail down a moment in her life, a passing thought or dream.

With her debut EP incoming, it's time for this talented artist to fully unveil her music, an outward-reaching, globe-spanning thirst for inspiration.

New song 'Cause And The Cure' leads the way, and its rooted in that bold, unequivocal vocal. She explains:

"This song is about someone who left a place they called home for a better future. I tell stories through my songs in hope that some people can relate in some way, or just connect. The particular person this song is based on left his home and country as a child, and reflects back as a grown, accomplished man having done quite well in life - he had never lost the connection with the place he came from."

"Interestingly enough, social media keeps everyone connected these days, but my father for example, left his country to live in England, and I guess 'Cause And The Cure' is partly inspired by this. Its open to interpretation, but 'The Cause' being a reason you leave a place 'The Cure' the very same place that heals you spiritually and emotionally..."

Tune in now.

