Premiere: Chams - 'A Dieu'

Few things are most transcendent than scaling the Alps, finding yourself miles about the world, almost literally in the heavens.

French producer Chams grew up within sight of the mountainous region, and this atmosphere reaches into his music.

Looking back on those years, he describes "sacred places where the beauty and fear of nature merge to shape a unique atmosphere of vulnerable plenitude."

New EP ‘Lettre d’Amort’ is incoming, a wonderful, bewitching arrangement of lucid, painterly electronics.

Chams peers within himself on new cut 'A Dieu' - prompted by a life-changing trip into the upper reaches of the Alps, it's a moving electronic piece.

‘Lettre d’Amort’ is out September 28th on Abîme.